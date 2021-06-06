No fire NOC needed for edu institutions in buildings upto 9 metres in height: Gujarat Govt

It added that the district or city education department officials must be informed regarding such self-attested self-certified fire NOCs . (Representational)

Educational institutions functioning in buildings up to nine metres in height and without basements in Gujarat will not have to obtain the mandatory fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) but should have a self-certified document, the state government said on Sunday.

As per a statement released by the information department on Sunday, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has taken some important decisions regarding fire safety NOC in Gujarat… buildings that are less than nine metres in height and don’t have basements, are not required to take fire NOC to run educational institutes. However such institutes, as per the rules, must ensure that all fire safety arrangements are made and can get a self-attested, self-certified fire NOC.”

It added that the district or city education department officials must be informed regarding such self-attested self-certified fire NOCs .

The CM’s office also decided that Building Use (BU) certificate is not necessary for issuing fire NOCs for residential and commercial buildings.

“Across state in many cases, despite fulfilling all requirements of fire NOC, due to lack of BU certificate, fire NOC is not given. In this regard, a decision has been taken that if all fire safety norms have been complied with, then the BU certificate is not necessary to avail fire NOCs,” read the statement.

The decision comes after the Gujarat High Court dismissed a petition filed by the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA) and its 44 members seeking relief from sealing the premises of their hospitals or clinical establishments by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), owing to absence of fire safety NOC and/or building use (BU) permit.

“Another decision that has been taken is that authority and power to issue fire NOCs in municipalities will be with the fire officers of the municipality concerned rather than the director of Fire Safety Services in Gujarat so that people can get fire NOCs quickly,” read the statement.

The CM also announced that apart from the eight municipal corporations in the state, six more fire regions will be functional within the jurisdiction of Regional Commissioners of Municipalities of Ahmedabad, Suat, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Rajkot and Bhavnagar.

“Fire NOCs in areas under urban development authorities can be given by the chief fire officer of the municipal corporation concerned,” said the statement.