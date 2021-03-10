No FIR filed in case over Dalit labourer’s death

Members from Dalit community and relatives of the labourer outside Vadaj police station. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A day after protests erupted at Vadaj police station in Ahmedabad over the death of a 27-year-old Dalit labourer who fell from the second floor of a construction site, police registered a case of accidental death and handed over the body of deceased to his family.

Police said Pankaj Parmar, a resident of Chandlodia in Ahmedabad, slipped from a bamboo staircase affixed on the second floor of an under construction site at Vijaynagar School premises in Naranpura of Ahmedabad on Monday morning.

“The victim was working along with other labourers on the construction site when between 10:30 to 10:45 am on Monday, while trying to climb down the bamboo stairs from the second floor, his legs slipped and he fell down. He was taken to a nearby hospital for assistance wherein he was declared dead,” read a statement from the Ahmedabad Police Control Room on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered at Vadaj police station on March 8 night around 11 pm, demanding an FIR to be lodged against the construction site managers and contractors as neither the deceased nor any other labourer was given any safety equipment.

The family of Parmar had refused to accept his body unless an FIR was lodged under Section 304 of IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

However, on Tuesday, Parmar’s family accepted the body. “The victim’s family has accepted and as of now, we have only lodged an AD report at Naranpura police station,” said a senior police official.