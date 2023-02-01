No district hospital in Anand: HC ‘shocked’, tells secys to state steps taken

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday expressed shock that there is no government district hospital in Anand and directed the secretaries of Gujarat health, urban housing and urban development departments to state on oath on the steps taken and the time schedule by which they would establish the hospital.

The directive came while the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri was hearing public interest litigations highlighting that despite land being allotted in 2016, the civil hospital planned for Anand district, had not taken off till date. Anand district was formed in 1997.

The court has kept the matter next for hearing on February 2.