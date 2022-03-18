No coercive actions against accused: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed the state to not take coercive actions against six accused who have been booked in connection with the alleged suicide of Rajkot-based advocate and builder Mahendra Faldu earlier this month.

The court added that the investigating agency may, however, continue with the probe even as the court opined that “prima facie, ingredients of alleged offence under Indian Penal Code section 306 are not at all made out”.

Three petitions have been moved by the six accused seeking quashing of the FIR registered against them based on the complaint filed by Faldu’s son, Priyank Faldu.

These include three from the Ozone group – Jayesh Kantilal Patel, Pranay Kantilal Patel and Deepak Manilal Patel and three others — Mansukhbhai Madhavjibhai Sureja, Amitbhai Jaymalbhai Chauhan, Atulbhai Pratapbhai Mehta.

The six were arraigned as accused as they were named in the purported suicide note left by Faldu.

As per the complaint of Faldu’s son, Faldu had booked plots admeasuring one lakh square yards at a cost of Rs 3 crore in 2007 with the accused persons, but the sale deed for the same was never executed.

The court of Justice Vipul Pancholi reasoned in its order granting interim relief to the accused petitioners that the deceased Faldu was an advocate and president of several institutions and trusts, and yet had not filed a complaint with the concerned police station or proceeded with a civil suit for executing the sale deed, and neither had Faldu pursued the matter through communication channels such as legal notices.