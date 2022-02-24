No chargesheet against Karni Sena chief without ‘prior permission’: Gujarat HC

The Gujarat High Court has issued a notice to the state government to respond to a petition moved by Raj Shekhawat, the state head of right-wing outfit Karni Sena, seeking quashing of an FIR in which he was booked for allegedly threatening and abusing Amreli district police superintendent Nirlipt Rai.

While the investigation may continue, a chargesheet should not be filed without its “prior permission”, the court stated in an order dated February 22. The court has also given the state government time till July 5 to respond to the notice.

The case pertains to an FIR registered at a local police station of Surendranagar in June 2021 after Sreesat MK Gosai, a police officer, complained that the chief of the right-wing outfit allegedly threatened him at a Kshatriya community gathering in Chotila in February last year. FIR named only Shekhawat as accused and booked him for criminal conspiracy (IPC Section 120B) along with charges under the IT Act and others.

During the hearing for quashing the petition, Shekhawat’s advocate Hiren Sharma submitted that there was a delay of more than four months in registering the FIR. He pointed out that the allegations, such as criminal conspiracy, despite Shekhawat being the only accused in the case, are prima facie not made up.