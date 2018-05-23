‘No chance of Nipah virus spread in Gujarat’

Bats at Gujarat College. Bats at Gujarat College.

The state government has not issued any public advisories or carried out searches at any public-places in the state, so far, to check for any incident of the bat-borne disease caused by Nipah virus. Officials have ruled out the spread of the disease in the state after several deaths were reported in Kerala.

Even as there is a feeling of panic in the state, the officials said, “No casualty has been reported so far because of Nipah virus anywhere in Gujarat.”

Explained | Nipah virus lethal, but local: Why you needn’t panic

National Health Mission nodal officer for Gujarat Dr G C Patel on Tuesday said, “No watch has been put at any specific spots anywhere in the state as there is no possibility of the spread of the virus in the present heat wave conditions.”

Director of Kankariya zoo R K Sahoo said, “There are bats in Ahmedabad at places like Gujarat College and Kankariya lake but Nipah virus does not sustain in the hot climate of Gujarat. It can thrive in the atmospheres of Kerala and West Bengal.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App