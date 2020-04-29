No Area In Green Zone: Six wards in Ahmedabad are red zones; 42 orange zones

AMC had declared these six wards as containment zones on April 25. (Representational) AMC had declared these six wards as containment zones on April 25. (Representational)

As per data provided by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), no part of Ahmedabad is free of coronavirus as the entire city is now in the orange zone, barring six out of 48 wards that have been categorised as red zones.

Therefore, 42 wards are orange zones. No ward in the city is a green zone.

As of Tuesday, 72% of active cases from 12% or six of the total wards under two geographical zones — central and south — are red zones. These wards with the highest number of cases in the city are Jamalpur, Khadia, Shahpur, Dariyapur in the central zone and Danilimda and Behrampura in the south zone.

“We have been receiving queries from residents seeking information regarding which zones are red and orange zones. Based on the earlier announcement (of cluster containment) out of 48 wards, we have six wards as red zones and remaining 42 are orange zones,” AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in an online press briefing on Tuesday.

AMC had declared these six wards as containment zones on April 25.

According to an official release by AMC, the zones have been divided based on guidelines provided by the Centre, where red zones are those that have reported a high number of cases from one place, further leading to a high infection rate. Meanwhile,orange zones are those where more than one case has been reported in a scattered manner.

Of the total 2,016 active cases in Ahmedabad city as of Tuesday afternoon, 45% or 911 cases are from the central zone, while 27% or 544 cases are from the south zone, Nehra said.

“The doubling rate of Ahmedabad city shows that till 15 April, the cases would double every third day. This changed to every fourth day by April 20. By April 25, the doubling rate reduced to six-seven days and in last couple of days, the cases are doubling every eighth day,” Nehra said.

Nehra added the AMC has launched a campaign of focusing on super spreaders like vegetable vendors, persons working at grocery stores, medical stores, petrol pumps and involved in door to door garbage collection.

