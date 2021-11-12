No AMC amenities for those yet to take second dose of Covid vaccine

A day after Ahmedabad city reported a four-time increase in Covid-19 cases – from four cases on November 9 to 16 cases on November 10, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Thursday announced that it shall not permit citizens to avail of public amenities and services without taking the second dose of vaccine even after being eligible for the same.

According to the state health department, over 32 lakh people across Gujarat who are eligible to take the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine are yet to get it. Gujarat reported 40 new cases of Covid on Thursday, including 14 from Ahmedabad city.

From November 12, the decision will be implemented in AMTS buses, BRTS buses, Kankaria lakefront and zoo, Sabarmati riverfront, libraries, gymkhanas, swimming pools, AMC sports complexes, city civic centres and other AMC buildings.

Across Ahmedabad city, more than 46 lakh people have been administered the first dose and another 26.93 lakh have been fully vaccinated. As per the AMC, there are more than 9.30 lakh persons in the city who are eligible for the second dose and are yet to take it. Around 1.52 lakh of them are from the west zone of the city.

In a bid to push citizens to take the first vaccine dose, the AMC had issued a similar directive on September 17.

A press note issued by Ahmedabad Janmarg arm of the AMC that manages the BRTS bus transportation in the city, stated that passengers have to keep their second dose certificate eady and shall have to furnish the same to get a ticket.

As many as 390 staff at 163 BRTS bus stops will be deployed to enforce the mandate. Operation division officials, three security officers, 16 field officers and 11 vigilance staffers will also check certificates in its fleet of 298 buses.

On Thursday, the AMC also added a micro-containment area comprising 20 flats in Dev Castle, a residential society in south zone. The civic body had earlier declared a micro-containment zone in the second week of June.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday held a meeting of health ministers of all states and Union territories, following which Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said in Gandhinagar that nearly 32 lakh people across the state are yet to take the second dose of Covid vaccine.

“We are trying to cover the remaining eight per cent (who are yet to receive the first dose) to make it 100 per cent through a special drive over the next one-and-a-half to two months… The plan plan will be finalised within couple of days..,” said Patel.

About the spurt in cases on November 10 and 11, the minister said that with people engaged in festivities or travelling during Diwali, testing had dropped. “(We believe) with increased testing, undetected cases (during the festivity period) are being detected,” added Patel.

On November 10, Gujarat tested 51,270 samples, against around 40,000 tests a day before.

In Gandhinagar, five cases were reported in 10 days, including an 84-year old man who has not taken a single dose of the vaccine. He is admitted to GMERS Hospital at Gandhinagar after being shifted from a private hospital. Medical superintendent at the hospital Dr Niyati Lakhani said “he is stable and is maintaining good oxygen level”.

“There has been admissions of suspected Covid cases or those with SARI symptoms or upper respiratory tract issues, but a confirmed Covid-19 case is admitted after at least a month,” Dr Lakhani said.

Morbi added another case on Thursday, with the total number in two days going up to three cases, marking a change in its nearly three-month trend of no case.