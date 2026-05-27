8-year-old Banaskantha girl completes Mount Everest Base Camp trek

Nisha Kumari (left) accompanied Nixa as mentor, guide and expedition leader throughout the journey. (Express Photo)

Written by Manushi Patel

Nixa Barot, an eight-year-old girl from Banaskantha district of Gujarat, has successfully completed the challenging Mount Everest Base Camp Trek earlier this month. Nixa attained the feat under the guidance of noted Everest summiteer Nisha Kumari.

Nixa reached the Mount Everest Base Camp on May 22, completing the 130-km trek through challenging Himalayan circumstances, including snowfall and bad weather conditions, low oxygen levels, steep mountain trails, glaciers and suspension bridges and long trekking hours.

The journey began on May 16 passing through Lukla, Namche Bazaar, Tengboche and Lobuche before reaching the Base Camp. At the summit of the trek, Nixa sang the Indian national anthem and performed yoga.