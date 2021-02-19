Nitin Patel says love jihad law soon, for the ‘safety of our women’

CAMPAIGNING for the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the Gujarat government will bring a legislation to check “love jihad” in the coming Assembly session, adding that this was required for the safety of Hindu girls and women.

“Of what use are good roads, hospitals and schools if our religion and country are not safe?

We may build schools, colleges to educate our girls, give fee waivers, but if our girls cannot go to medical colleges freely and safely, then there is no use of such hostels and colleges. Security is necessary, which was ensured only after the BJP government came, and strengthened it day after day… Now we are thinking… they mislead and take our daughters… those people of other religions, they keep Hindu names, appear like Hindus, have no food to eat at home but roam around on motorbikes, and big cars which people like you would have given for repairs… someone else would have paid for the petrol… and try to impress our daughters. If unfortunately our daughters fall in their trap and change their religion and marry them… to put curbs on such people our Bharatiya Janata Party government is seriously planning to bring a law on love jihad in the coming Vidhan Sabha session. So I say not just Narmada waters, not just roads, but safety (is important).”

Raising the Babri Masjid issue while campaigning for the Gota ward, Patel added in Gujarati, “If they had made the mosque somewhere else, we would have had no objection. They made the Taj Mahal, we had no objection… But these vidharmi (infidels) are taught by their mullahs who have come from abroad… Afghanistan… Timur Lang… Humayun to Babar and their sons… None of them are shudh (pure) Bharatiya (Indians). If you test their DNA even today, it will show Afghanistan… These people come here and incite… somebody makes a movie, somebody comes up with a song, so that Hindu sentiments get hurt. These people have been taught by the mullahs that if you want to break Hindus… you must not just snatch their kingdoms, but break the symbols of Hindus such as the Somnath temple, Ramji mandir and Krishna temple… Mohammad Ghazni plundered Somnath temple… his aim was to destroy the place of Hindu belief… That’s why they desecrated the pious bhoomi of Lord Ram.”

Patel said that earlier the Hindus had no power or unity, and hence “we couldn’t do anything”.

Attacking the Congress, he said, “The blood of the party is from the time of Jawaharlal Nehru.” He went on to talk about Nehru trying to dissuade then President Rajendra Prasad from attending the inauguration of the rebuilt Somnath temple.

Patel said people of Gujarat had not forgotten “what it was like to live in Congress rule”. “Back then I was a businessman and often had to travel from Kadi town in Mehsana to areas such as Kalupur, Jamalpur, Dariapur and Relief Road in Ahmedabad. I had to confirm from my colleague businessmen in Ahmedabad if it was safe to travel there. They used to tell me a curfew was on in the city. I remember boarding a bus from Mehsana to Ahmedabad and how it would be stopped at Adalaj area in Gandhinagar by the police as there was a curfew in the city. Even farmers who wanted to sell their produce couldn’t travel to Jamalpur area… Thanks to the BJP government which came in power in 1995, the misery of Ahmedabad ended.”

He said the Congress was only motivated by vote bank politics. “It chose not to upset its vote bank, at the cost of this country, our culture, our temples and rath yatras. Cow killers, butchers, goons, mafia and bootleggers used to roam in the open… They knew that if they took action against any goon, people from that goon’s area would stop voting for them. Goons would harass our daughters and sisters outside schools, colleges and public places.”