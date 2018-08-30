Nitin Patel: Centre has cleared Rs 2,219 cr in grant, loan for completion of Narmada canal network

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday said that that the Central government has sanctioned a grant of Rs 730.90 crore and a long-term loan of Rs 1484.39 crore for building the canal network of the Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat as part of the Narmada Yojana.

Though the construction of one of the biggest dams in the country on the Narmada river had already been completed, the work on its canal network for distribution of water is still pending.

“The Centre has sanctioned a grant of Rs 730 crore for building the canal network for the Sardar Sarovar dam for year 2018-19 under an irrigation scheme,” Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Patel added that the Central government has also included Narmada Yojana among the 99 projects of Long Term Irrigation Fund (LTIF) across the country. With the inclusion of Narmada Yojana in the 99 LTIF projects, a long-term loan of Rs 1484.39 crore at the rate of six per cent will be provided to the state, he said.

“This will help in early completion of building the canal network for the dam,” Patel added. Besides irrigation, the water will be used for drinking purpose, he said.

The water level of the dam has reached 120 metres so far this monsoon, 18 metres short of its entire height.

(With inputs from PTI)

