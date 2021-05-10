Nitin Patel beats Covid, discharged from Ahmedabad hospital

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was Sunday discharged from a hospital in Ahmedabad, where he was admitted over two weeks back.

Patel, 64, was on April 24 admitted to Ahmedabad’s U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre after testing positive for coronavirus.

“After 15 days of treatment at UN Mehta Hospital, I have been discharged today. With the blessings of God and your best wishes, I am recovering fast,” Patel, who is also the state Health Minister, tweeted. Patel said, “I need more rest as per the advice of the doctors, and hence I request your kind support”.