Rs 12,600 cr for Gujarat roads, bridges, logistic park, Open up lakes, take earth from it to construct highways: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday said that he has suggested to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to let his ministry open up lakes or rivers and dig up canals in the state for free and take the earth from it in for construction of highways.

Gadkari said that this will also help improve groundwater level in the state benefitting farmers.

The union minster also announced an additional fund of Rs 12,600 crore for Gujarat for building roads, bridges and multi-model logistic park in the state.

The union minister was interacting with media persons at Kavitha village of Ahmedabad district while carrying out inspection of under construction Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway.

“You tell us, we will do opening up of lakes and rivers (by digging) here for free. Gujarat government will have to issue a GR (General Resolution). I have told to the PWD secretary, (S S) Rathore saab (advisor to the CM.) We will open up your lakes and rivers (because of which) water will go in ground and (as a result) a well which functions for one hour will start working 24 hours. Along with it, we will also dug up irrigation canals for free… give us the earth for free and we will do the digging work for free. I have given a proposal in that regard to the Chief Minister yesterday,” said Gadkari, who is on a two-day tour of Gujarat to review various road projects in the state.

On Wednesday, Gadkari had held a review meeting of the road projects in Gujarat in the presence of CM Patel and Gujarat BJP chief and Navsari MP C R Paatil.

The union minister said, “So far, we have made 1,500 Amrit Sarovar in the country. If de-silting of lakes/rivers is to be done, you can get it done from us for free. And we will use the earth here (in constructing roads). It will benefit both of us and even for farmers since it will bring more water.”

He also said that considering high number of accidents on Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, six lane bridges will be built on the busy road.

Talking about the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway, Gadkari said, “Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway is the Prime Minister’s dream project. And I have come to inspect it. It has a special role in Gujarat’s development. The project will be completed in four packages. The Expressway is 109 km long with width of 120 metre. Ninety metre will be for road and 30 metre will be kept for independent corridor for railway. With total cost of Rs 4,500 crore, we are trying to complete it by March 2025. After completion, the journey between Ahmedabad and Dholera will be completed in an hour.”

Before interacting with media persons, Gadkari inspected the under construction road in the presence of senior officials of National Highways Authority of India and Roads & Buildings department of Gujarat government. Sitting MLA Kiritsinh Dabhi and former Gujarat minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari also visited Sparsh Mahotsav, an event organized by Jain Community at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad city, along with CM Patel.