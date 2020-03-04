Nithyananda case: Now, DPS challenges govt’s withdrawal of recognition

The respondents for this petition are expected to respond by Thursday, while a reply for the former petition is expected from the respondents by March 9. The respondents for this petition are expected to respond by Thursday, while a reply for the former petition is expected from the respondents by March 9.

The Gujarat High Court (HC) issued notices to CBSE, the state government, the district primary education officer (DPEO) and the district education officer of Ahmedabad (rural) on Tuesday. The notices are regarding a fresh petition moved by Delhi Public School (East), challenging the cancellation of recognition by the DPEO under the jurisdiction of the state government. The respondents are expected to reply to the contentions raised in the petition by March 11.

Argued by senior advocate Mihir Joshi on behalf of the petitioner, it was highlighted that no showcause notice (to explain themselves) was issued prior to cancellation of the recognition of the school by the state government, and rather only a letter was written, which asked the school for specific details. He further stated that there appeared to be no provision where the recognition can be withdrawn without a showcause notice.

The state’s withdrawal of recognition had followed the cancellation of affiliation by CBSE within a week of issuing showcause notice to the school. This was challenged by the school at the Delhi HC and is expected to be heard next on March 9.

Meanwhile, there are two other petitions moved by the parents of students of DPS East. One was moved by the parents of 369 students, who have sought that the school not be closed upon conclusion of the academic year. In the other petition, four parents have challenged the cancellation of affiliation by CBSE and withdrawal of recognition by DPEO as being contrary to RTE provisions. They have also sought that the school continue functioning.

The respondents for this petition are expected to respond by Thursday, while a reply for the former petition is expected from the respondents by March 9.

The school’s management was taken over by the Gujarat government in December, till the end of the current academic session (March 31, 2020) after the school got into trouble for leasing out its land without CBSE’S permission to self-styled guru Nithyananda’s ashram.

Nithyananda is an Interpol fugitive and is facing several criminal cases, including one for allegedly keeping women in “illegal confinement” at his ashram.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.