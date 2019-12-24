Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Nithyananda case: Managers move HC for bail; pleas admitted

The bail pleas by Ma Pranpriya and Ma Priyatattva were admitted by the court of Justice AY Kogje on Monday. They are expected to be heard next on January 7, 2020.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: December 24, 2019 6:01:15 am
Nithyananda case, Nithyananda bail, Managers move HC for bail, Nithyananda abduction case, gujarat news, india news, indian express news (In pic) Self-styled godman Nithyananda. Two managers of his ashram, have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) for regular bail, after the lower courts rejected their pleas. (File)

The two managers of self-styled godman Nithyananda’s ashram, have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) for regular bail, after the lower courts rejected their pleas.

The bail pleas by Ma Pranpriya and Ma Priyatattva were admitted by the court of Justice AY Kogje on Monday. They are expected to be heard next on January 7, 2020.

The two accused managers were arrested on November 20 under Indian Penal Code sections 365, 344, 323, 504 and 506 (2) for abducting, confining, causing hurt, intentionally insulting and criminally intimidating respectively, along with section of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement