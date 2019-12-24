Nithyananda case: Managers move HC for bail; pleas admitted

(In pic) Self-styled godman Nithyananda. Two managers of his ashram, have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) for regular bail, after the lower courts rejected their pleas. (File) (In pic) Self-styled godman Nithyananda. Two managers of his ashram, have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) for regular bail, after the lower courts rejected their pleas. (File)

The two managers of self-styled godman Nithyananda’s ashram, have moved the Gujarat High Court (HC) for regular bail, after the lower courts rejected their pleas.

The bail pleas by Ma Pranpriya and Ma Priyatattva were admitted by the court of Justice AY Kogje on Monday. They are expected to be heard next on January 7, 2020.

The two accused managers were arrested on November 20 under Indian Penal Code sections 365, 344, 323, 504 and 506 (2) for abducting, confining, causing hurt, intentionally insulting and criminally intimidating respectively, along with section of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

