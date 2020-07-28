Nithyananda case: Gujarat HC grants anticipatory bail to Shroff

The FIR was registered against Shroff, Hiten Vasant, one of the trustees of DPS Ahmedabad East and Kalorex Foundation, and former principal of the school, Anita Dua. The FIR was registered against Shroff, Hiten Vasant, one of the trustees of DPS Ahmedabad East and Kalorex Foundation, and former principal of the school, Anita Dua.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Kalorex Group, Manjula Pooja Shroff, named in an FIR for alleged forgery of documents and was granted interim relief against arrest since December 2019.

Senior officials of DPS East in Ahmedabad ran into trouble over allowing an ashram of self-styled guru Nithyananda on its premises. Considering the facts of the case, nature of allegations, gravity of offences, role attributed to the accused and the role alleged to have been played by accused Shroff, who is a member of the school management committee, the court decided to grant the accused, Shroff, anticipatory bail.

The court of Justice AJ Desai also took into consideration that Shroff was repeatedly been protected since December, 13, 2019, by way of interim relief, “without discussing the evidence in detail…”

Senior advocate Prakash Jani, representing Shroff, submitted that the nature of allegations doesn’t demand custodial interrogation at this stage. The FIR was registered against Shroff, Hiten Vasant, one of the trustees of DPS Ahmedabad East and Kalorex Foundation, and former principal of the school, Anita Dua.

