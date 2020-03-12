Nithyananda case: School suppressed facts, says govt

The fugitive godman Nithyananda fled India last year amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse. (File) The fugitive godman Nithyananda fled India last year amid allegations of rape and sexual abuse. (File)

The Gujarat government has blamed Delhi Public School (DPS) East Ahmedabad for being “non-cooperative” and for “suppressing facts before the court” regarding a case on withdrawal of its recognition over leasing out its land to an ashram of self-styled guru Nithyananda without CBSE’s permission.

Responding to the petitions moved by 369 students and the school challenging the withdrawal of recognition by the state government, district education officer Rakesh Vyas filed the affidavit on behalf of the state government on Wednesday. The submissions came on the backdrop of “an obvious presence of forged NOC”, “absence of BU permission” and “parting with the premise of the petitioner school for operating the Yogini Sarvagyanpeetham Ashram run by Swami Nithyananda”.

Listing out the chronology of events citing media reports of an FIR filed by Janardhana Sharma alleging illegal confinement of his daughters at the ashram, the affidavit said that despite repeated communications seeking documents, the school remained “non-cooperative”.

The affidavit also said that the school’s principal Anita Dua admitted that NOC was not availed by the school in response to a showcause notice by the CBSE. It said the school has now approached before the DPEO for fresh recognition, which was rejected on February 3, and a fact suppressed by the petitioner before the court.

The CBSE is expected to file its reply by March 16 while the matters are expected to be taken up for final hearing on March 13.

