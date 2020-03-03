Nithyananda Ashram Case: ‘Missing’ women to be impleaded as parties

Once impleaded, the court also directed that the administrative office of the HC issue notices to the two women, Lopamudra and Nandhitha. Once impleaded, the court also directed that the administrative office of the HC issue notices to the two women, Lopamudra and Nandhitha.

Following a submission by the advocates of the two women who allegedly went missing from Nithyananda Ashram — which stated that the two’s proper addresses will be furnished before the court — the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Monday directed that the women be impleaded as parties to the habeas corpus petition filed by their father.

Their father, Janardhana Sharma had filed a habeas corpus petition in November 2019, seeking the custody of his daughters who were allegedly kept in illegal confinement at Nithyananda Ashram.

Once impleaded, the court also directed that the administrative office of the HC issue notices to the two women, Lopamudra and Nandhitha. It said the addresses may be furnished, “to be served through the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, New Delhi and through the Office of High Commission of India, Kingston…” where the two women are staying, as per the last affidavits that were filed by them. The notices are expected to be responded to by March 16.

The two sisters have communicated to the court from four countries since the filing of the petition, the last communication being from Jamaica.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the legal representative of the two women also submitted that the two are also ready to appear before the court through video conference.

