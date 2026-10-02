‘Inaction over women safety’: Nirma varsity students hold ‘Black day’ protest

The students said that the matter was also taken up with the university administration, but no action has been taken, they alleged.

Students of Nirma University, a leading private university in Ahmedabad, staged a protest on Thursday accusing inaction of the authorities concerned after they filed complaints raising security issues they faced on the premises of the girls’ hostel.

The agitating students observed a ‘Black Day’ on Thursday to mark their protest against alleged inaction by the university administration on the complaint by girl students.

On Wednesday, a video was shared on social media platforms raising concerns about safety of female students on the campus. The video was purportedly recorded from Nirma University’s Girls Hostel H4. The video, recorded by the hostel residents, shows a worker present in the under-construction H5 building of the new girls hostel opposite H4 block engaging in inappropriate and objectionable behaviour towards female students. The students said they had reported this ‘obscene act’ to the female security staff. “Instead of taking action, the security staff had an advice for girl students: Do not wear shorts within the hostel premises,” they alleged.