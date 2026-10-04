After ‘black day’ over women’s safety, Ahmedabad university steps up security

The students said the matter was also taken up with the university administration, but no action has been taken.

Ahmedabad’s Nirma University has “imposed stricter control” over construction workers’ movement on campus following a massive protest against alleged inaction after a worker engaged in objectionable behaviour towards women students.

On Thursday, students observed a “black day” in protest against the private university’s administration over a complaint they had filed over the incident reported on September 29.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, raising concerns about women students’ safety on campus.

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In the first official statement issued since the incident, the university’s executive registrar stated that the police registered an FIR after “the university immediately informed” them and that all “investigations and action regarding the incident are being carried out appropriately”.