Ahmedabad’s Nirma University has “imposed stricter control” over construction workers’ movement on campus following a massive protest against alleged inaction after a worker engaged in objectionable behaviour towards women students.
On Thursday, students observed a “black day” in protest against the private university’s administration over a complaint they had filed over the incident reported on September 29.
A video of the incident was shared on social media, raising concerns about women students’ safety on campus.
In the first official statement issued since the incident, the university’s executive registrar stated that the police registered an FIR after “the university immediately informed” them and that all “investigations and action regarding the incident are being carried out appropriately”.
However, women residents of the hostel said that when they reported the incident to the female security staff, they were told not to wear shorts inside the hostel. They also alleged that the university administration ignored their complaint.
‘Net cloth around girls’ hostel’
One of the students said that instead of taking action against the worker, the authorities installed a green net cloth around the girls’ hostel.
“The university has further strengthened its security arrangements and imposed stricter control over the movement of workers at the construction site,” the statement added.
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According to the university statement, the worker was “on the ninth floor of the construction site of the new H5 hostel building, which is approximately 100 feet away from the H4 girls’ hostel”.
Investigation into incident involving professor
This is the second incident at the university where students have raised concerns about their safety.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More