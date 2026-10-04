After ‘black day’ over women’s safety, Ahmedabad university steps up security

Students observed a “black day” alleging inaction by Nirma University over their complaint about a construction worker’s objectionable behaviour towards women on campus.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
2 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Oct 4, 2026 02:07 PM IST
Nirma University students hold Black day protest, Nirma University Black day protest, Nirma Black day protest, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThe students said the matter was also taken up with the university administration, but no action has been taken.
Make us preferred source on Google

Ahmedabad’s Nirma University has “imposed stricter control” over construction workers’ movement on campus following a massive protest against alleged inaction after a worker engaged in objectionable behaviour towards women students.

On Thursday, students observed a “black day” in protest against the private university’s administration over a complaint they had filed over the incident reported on September 29.

A video of the incident was shared on social media, raising concerns about women students’ safety on campus.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In the first official statement issued since the incident, the university’s executive registrar stated that the police registered an FIR after “the university immediately informed” them and that all “investigations and action regarding the incident are being carried out appropriately”.

However, women residents of the hostel said that when they reported the incident to the female security staff, they were told not to wear shorts inside the hostel. They also alleged that the university administration ignored their complaint.

‘Net cloth around girls’ hostel’

One of the students said that instead of taking action against the worker, the authorities installed a green net cloth around the girls’ hostel.

“The university has further strengthened its security arrangements and imposed stricter control over the movement of workers at the construction site,” the statement added.

Story continues below this ad

According to the university statement, the worker was “on the ninth floor of the construction site of the new H5 hostel building, which is approximately 100 feet away from the H4 girls’ hostel”.

Investigation into incident involving professor

This is the second incident at the university where students have raised concerns about their safety.

Also Read | NSUI warns of stir after university faculty member ‘confronts’ student on stage

H K Patel, a professor associated with the electronics and instrumentation course, allegedly grabbed a student by the collar and threatened him during an event on September 19.

The statement added that the university has constituted a three-member inquiry committee in connection with the incident and that the investigation is in progress.

Story continues below this ad

“It is also noteworthy that both parties had apologised to each other on 21 September 2026 and no complaint had been submitted to the university,” the statement said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments