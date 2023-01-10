Nine usurers booked since Jan 5 in Ahmedabad: DCP

In the special drive by Ahmedabad police against usurers in the city from January 5 to 31, offences have been registered against nine persons in three police stations as on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Ahmedabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (Control) Komal Vyas said, “Ahmedabad police, in tandem with the drive launched by the state Home Ministry against usurers, has eased the grievance mechanism for citizens in the city to register complaints… Anyone can directly approach the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of their zone (total 7 zones in the city), instead of going to different police stations… Their grievance will be addressed immediately and an investigation will follow.”

Such “lok darbars” are an open platform to address the grievance of the citizens through the DCPs of the respective zones, Vyas said, adding, that between January 5 and January 10, “offences against three were registered in Satellite police station, two in Isanpur police station and against four people in Odhav police station. In total nine people have been booked… The accused are yet to be arrested”.

“The case registered in the Odhav police station was done over the phone,” said Vyas exemplifying how the lok darbars are functioning under this drive. Citizens can also use the police control room or dial “100” to register their complaints.

As many as 53 such complaints have been filed with the Ahmedabad police since January 5, Vyas said.