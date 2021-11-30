Nine travellers from South Africa landed in Surat in three days

In the past three days, 41 travellers from “at risk” countries, including nine from South Africa, reached Surat from Mumbai via road, according to officials.

While 31 of them returned negative RT-PCR test results, the reports of 10 including three from South Africa, are awaited. All of them have been put under home quarantine for the next seven days.

Due to the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Health Department officials have started tracking overseas travellers coming to Surat after landing in Mumbai, those travelling to Surat via road, and those taking connecting flights from Delhi to Surat.

According to SMC’s health department, United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Singa-pore, Hong Kong, and Israel have been categorised as “at-risk” countries. A total of 351 travellers came to Surat from non-high risk countries since last week, SMC officials said adding Covid tests were done on all of them.