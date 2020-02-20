Nine persons held by Coast Guard for theft

All nine crew members of the boat were handed over to the marine police at Pipavav. (Express Photo: Srinivas K/File) All nine crew members of the boat were handed over to the marine police at Pipavav. (Express Photo: Srinivas K/File)

The Indian Coast Guard, on Wednesday, apprehended nine crew members of an Indian fishing boat, after they were found stealing from a dead vessel being towed to the Alang shipbreaking yard in Bhavnagar district.

The incident was reported about nine nautical miles from Navabandar port, where the boarding part from Coast Guard ship C-419 reached the dead vessel, MT Morbius (Al Marzouqah). The miscreants hiding in the vessel were apprehended, a defence spokesperson said in a statement in Ahmedabad.

“The dead vessel was being towed to Alang by a tug Allianz Titanium which alerted the Coast Guard. This is the second time such an incident is happening. The miscreants were trying to steal from the dead vessel under tow,” Wing Commander Puneet Chadha, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence in Gujarat, told The Indian Express.

