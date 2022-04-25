Nine Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast with heroin worth Rs 280 crore

A joint team of the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) late on Sunday apprehended nine Pakistani nationals off the Jakhau coast and seized 56 kg of heroin from the boat, the police said.

They added that a boat named “Al Haj” was intercepted 15 nautical miles on the Indian side of the International Maritime Borderline off the Jakhau coast in Kutch by the team.

“Following inputs, a joint team of ICG and ATS, in an interceptor boat, stopped the Pakistani boat. When ICG personnel asked them about their identity, the accused tried to steer away the boat and started throwing bags in the water. A chase ensued and the ICG personnel fired at the boat in an attempt to stop them. The accused were apprehended and 56 kg of heroin worth around Rs 280 crore was seized,” Ashish Bhatia, the Director General of Gujarat Police, said.

He added: “The accused had used a boat named Al Haj to bring in the drugs at the behest of a smuggler named Mustafa in Pakistan. The Narcotics Control Bureau has also been roped in to investigate the racket. Initial probe has revealed that the drugs were supposed to go to North India.”

The nine Pakistani nationals are currently being detained in Jakhau and will be brought to ATS headquarters in Ahmedabad, Bhatia informed.

This comes days after the directorate of revenue intelligence and the ATS, in another joint operation, had seized 394 megatonne of gypsum powder from 17 containers at the Kandla port in Kutch.