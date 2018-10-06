Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Nine killed in mishap: Arrange plane to bring bodies of Uttarakhand victims back, says CM

Nine pilgrims were killed and five others injured when a minibus they were travelling in fell off the road near Bhagirathi river at Gangnani area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar | Published: October 6, 2018 2:47:34 am
vijay rupani, gujarat cm, vijay rupani photos, pics, images, indian express An official communication said that apart from arranging an aircraft to bring the dead bodies, the CM has also instructed Singh to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed chief secretary J N Singh to arrange an aircraft to bring the dead bodies of the nine Gujarati pilgrims, who died in an accident in Uttarakhand on Friday, back to the state.

Nine pilgrims were killed and five others injured when a minibus they were travelling in fell off the road near Bhagirathi river at Gangnani area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. The dead, all residents of Gujarat, were returning from Gangotri.

An official communication said that apart from arranging an aircraft to bring the dead bodies, the CM has also instructed Singh to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

