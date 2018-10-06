Nine killed in mishap: Arrange plane to bring bodies of Uttarakhand victims back, says CM

An official communication said that apart from arranging an aircraft to bring the dead bodies, the CM has also instructed Singh to ensure proper treatment for the injured. An official communication said that apart from arranging an aircraft to bring the dead bodies, the CM has also instructed Singh to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has instructed chief secretary J N Singh to arrange an aircraft to bring the dead bodies of the nine Gujarati pilgrims, who died in an accident in Uttarakhand on Friday, back to the state.

Nine pilgrims were killed and five others injured when a minibus they were travelling in fell off the road near Bhagirathi river at Gangnani area of Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district. The dead, all residents of Gujarat, were returning from Gangotri.

An official communication said that apart from arranging an aircraft to bring the dead bodies, the CM has also instructed Singh to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

