Nine Jamaat members booked for lockdown violation

Five Tablighi Jamaat workers and four Sura Jamaat workers in Gujarat were booked for violating prohibitory orders during the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said, “Two Tablighi Jamaat workers from Gandhinagar and three workers from Mehsana had travelled to Bhusawal in Maharashtra before lockdown and had returned after the imposition of lockdown. Three cases of violation of lockdown against all five persons have been lodged by the police. The medical check-up of all five persons are being conducted as of now and their reports are awaited. They have been put under quarantine as of now. Police have also booked four Sura Jamaat members for violation of lockdown.”

Jha also appealed the migrant labourers stuck in different cities of Gujarat not to pay heed to any rumours.

After the extension of the lockdown, hundreds of migrant labourers had assembled in Surat on Tuesday evening demanding permission to travel back to their native places.

“All forms of travel including road, train and air have been suspended due to lockdown and you will not be able to reach your homes as of now. The lockdown has been imposed in even villages and the entry of any outsider in the villages have been barred. So, kindly stay where you are and the administration will provide all essentials including food commodities to you. The administration is also in talks with the labour contractors and mill/factory owners in order to ensure that the needs of migrant labourers are met,” said Jha.

Regarding curfew imposed in the walled city area of Ahmedabad, Jha said that residents who come out of their homes to shop for essentials must maintain social distance.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had directed to impose a curfew in the walled city area of Ahmedabad from Wednesday morning till April 21 due to rising clusters of COVID-19 patients. As per government guidelines, only women are allowed to step out of their houses from 1 to 4 pm to shop for essentials.

