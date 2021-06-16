Nine dead in Gujarat road accident after truck coming from wrong side hits van

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, according to the police, who have lodged an FIR at Tarapur police station.

Nine people, including two children, were killed in a road accident on a highway in Gujarat’s Anand district on Wednesday morning, when a Maruti Eeco van collided head on with a speeding truck coming from the wrong side.

The impact of the accident was such that the van’s front portion was completely destroyed. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, according to the police, who have lodged an FIR at Tarapur police station. The two families were returning home in Bhavnagar after staying in Surat.

Police said all the victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital in 108 ambulances by 7 am, but were declared brought dead on arrival by doctors.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh.

A tweet from the Prime Minister’s office read, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district of Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear drones. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of those deceased.”

The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ajmeri (40), his wife Mumtaj Banu Ajmeri (34) and son Raees Ajmeri (5); Altaf Ajmeri (38), his wife Anisha Banu Ajmeri (32) and daughter Muskan Ajmeri (12), all residents of Adamjinagar in Bhavnagar; Rahim Saiyyad (60) and his son Mustafa Deriya (27), both residents of Vartej in Bhavnagar, and Raghav Gohil (48), a resident of Sidsar in Bhavnagar.

As per the police complaint filed by one of the victims’ relatives, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, “The truck driver was driving the vehicle from the wrong side in a dangerous manner and hit the Maruti Eeco van head on.”

Police said that an FIR has been lodged against the unknown driver under IPC sections 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 279 for rash driving .

“Efforts are on to catch the absconding driver, further investigation is on,” said RN Virani, police inspector, Tarapur police station.