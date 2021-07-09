Vice-president of Gujarat Youth Congress Nikhil Sawani dismissed

Amid reports of infighting, vice-president of Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress (GPYC), Nikhil Sawani, was dismissed from the party on Thursday night. Sawani has called for a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday morning amid speculations of him making a switch.

As per a statement released by Hemant Ogale, secretary, Indian Youth Congress, “Indian Youth Congress is going to dismiss Nikhil Sawani from the post of Vice President, Gujarat Pradesh Youth Congress, with immediate effect.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ogale said, “Sawani has been dismissed due to his anti-party activities.”

Considered close to Patidar leader and working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel, Sawani was also the co-convenor of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) during the 2015 agitation.

Sawani did not respond to calls or messages.

Sawani had joined Bharatiya Janata Party before 2017 assembly elections and had quit the party after a few months. Then he joined the Youth congress.