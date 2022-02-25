scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Must Read

Night curfew lifted in Vadodara, Ahmedabad

However, certain restrictions will continue to be in place with regard to social, political, cultural and religious gatherings and activities.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 25, 2022 4:48:57 am
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad night curfew, Ahmedabad news, Ahmedabad Covid, Vadodara, Vadodara news, Vadodara Covid, Vadodara night curfew, gujarat government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFor such gatherings and activities in enclosed arenas, the government will continue to impose a 50 per cent cap on occupancy. For open areas, gatherings up to 75 per cent of the capacity of the arena will be allowed. File/Representational

With steady improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Gujarat government has decided to lift the night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad and Vadodara effective Friday.

However, certain restrictions will continue to be in place with regard to social, political, cultural and religious gatherings and activities.

For such gatherings and activities in enclosed arenas, the government will continue to impose a 50 per cent cap on occupancy. For open areas, gatherings up to 75 per cent of the capacity of the arena will be allowed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Two doses of vaccination will be mandatory for people engaged in economic activities. Other Covid guidelines with regard to wearing face masks, social distancing and spitting in public will remain in force.

More from Ahmedabad

The order to lift the curfew from Ahmedabad and Vadodara came on a day when 293 new Covid cases were reported from across Gujarat on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement