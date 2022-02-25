Night curfew lifted in Vadodara, Ahmedabad

With steady improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the Gujarat government has decided to lift the night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad and Vadodara effective Friday.

However, certain restrictions will continue to be in place with regard to social, political, cultural and religious gatherings and activities.

For such gatherings and activities in enclosed arenas, the government will continue to impose a 50 per cent cap on occupancy. For open areas, gatherings up to 75 per cent of the capacity of the arena will be allowed.

Two doses of vaccination will be mandatory for people engaged in economic activities. Other Covid guidelines with regard to wearing face masks, social distancing and spitting in public will remain in force.

The order to lift the curfew from Ahmedabad and Vadodara came on a day when 293 new Covid cases were reported from across Gujarat on Thursday.