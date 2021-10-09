Gujarat: Night curfew in eight cities extended till November 10

The state government has extended the night curfew of eight metropolitan cities of Gujarat from 12 am to 6 am till November 10.

In a notification order released on Friday night by Nikhil Bhatt, additional secretary, law and order, Home Department, the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh have been extended till November 10. Additionally, Covid-related guidelines and restrictions will be effective across the state till November 10, read another notification order by Bhatt released Friday night.

On September 24, the government, through a notification order, had changed the night curfew timings from 11 pm to 6 am to 12 am to 6 am for the eight cities. The night curfew was scheduled to end on October 10.