Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities relaxed by an hour, to continue till Feb 15

The state government Saturday extended night curfew in the four major cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot until February 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The government, however, relaxed the duration of the night curfew by an hour from Monday.

A revised notification issued by the state home department Saturday noted that night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot cities from 11 pm to 6 am from February 1 instead of the current 10 pm to 6 am, an official said.

In the notification, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Pankaj Kumar directed to follow adequate physical distancing by way of floor markings in gatherings, including social, educational, recreational, cultural, religious, political, and others. He also advised the vulnerable population, namely those above 65 years of age, those less than 10 years old, those with serious comorbidities, and pregnant women, to stay away from such gatherings. It has also been stipulated to keep necessary arrangements for quick medical attention at such events ready.

Such events, the notification stated, can only be held at sites not designated as a containment zone. Usual standard operating protocol (SOP) of wearing masks, and washing hands will remain applicable, it added. While the crowd at such gatherings continues to be capped at 50 per cent of the hall capacity, the ones organised in the open would require to follow the SOPs.

Starting February, Gujarat will strictly follow till February 28 the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on January 27, the notification stated. Elections to the six municipal corporations in Gujarat are to be held on February 21, and other local self-government bodies on February 28.

The central government guidelines will also continue to remain operational across the state with respect to movie theatres and swimming pools. In its latest guidelines, the MHA has allowed swimming pools, which had been restricted to sportspersons until now, to be reopened for all.

The state government notification has further allowed wedding and reception functions to have up to 200 guests, while in closed spaces of banquet halls, community halls etc, capacity should not exceed 50 per cent. Online registration for organising marriage functions, introduced in mid-December 2020, continue to remain mandatory. A maximum of 50 persons is permitted to attend funeral rituals.

Until Friday, there were 3,589 active cases in Gujarat, which has so far reported 2,60,901 infection cases and 4,385 deaths.