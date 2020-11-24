Night curfew imposed in Ahmedabad city till Dec 7

People attending funeral ceremonies can also obtain permission for an assembly of not more than 20 people, the notification stated. (Representational)

Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Sanjay Srivastava Monday issued a notification imposing night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am across the city until December 7.

The notification, issued under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144, prohibits any movement or assembly of people on public roads, streets, lanes or highways between 9 pm and 6 am every day from November 23 to December 7. It allows exemptions from the curfew to providers of petroleum/CNG/LPG services, water and sanitation services, electricity production and transmission units, telecommunication services, national information centre services, police personnel, home guards, officials from the fire department, civil defence, disaster management, central armed forces, prisons and municipal corporation.

Chemist shops, pharmacists, medical clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical home delivery services through e-commerce, milk distribution, private security services, units engaged in the production of essential or pharmaceutical products, transport of goods for railway or flights, passengers commuting to board trains and flights have also been exempted under the notification.

“Those found violating the notification order will be prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order given by a public servant,” the order read.

More than 350 people were arrested from across Ahmedabad for violation of lockdown norms after the 57-hour curfew was imposed from 9 pm Friday to 6 am Monday. Eighty-four people were arrested from 9 pm Friday until Saturday, while 267 others were held Sunday, police said. On Monday, Ahmedabad city reported 344 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths due to the virus.

