Night curfew from today in Ahmedabad, to continue in Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat

Night curfew will be enforced in Ahmedabad city from tomorrow.

Ruling out the possibility of extending the 57-hour “complete curfew” imposed during the weekend in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday stated that night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from Monday that will continue in the cities of Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat.

Addressing the citizens after a meeting with the Central Health Ministry team that is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, Rupani said, “Night curfew will be enforced in Ahmedabad city from tomorrow (Monday) and the night curfew that was enforced Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat since Saturday will continue.”

The three-member central team visiting Gujarat to assess the Covid-19 situation held an extended meeting with the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar where it expressed “satisfcation” over initiatives and efforts taken by the state government to control the spread of the infection.

Urging people not to panic, Rupani said the state government has ensured adequate beds in hospitals, deployed additional teams of doctors and made all arrangements.

The Chief Minister said coronavirus cases has increased not only in Gujarat but in different states and cities after the festival and the government had to take an immediate decision to implement curfew in Ahmedabad so that the number does not go up further.

Requesting people, especially youngsters, to follow the night curfew, Rupani said, “I request the youngsters to follow the curfew strictly. If infected, you will get well soon but if you go home with the infection and pass on to your elders, it will be difficult for them to recover.”

Prior to the meeting with the CM, the central team led by director of National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in New Delhi, Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, NCDC additional director Dr Jain and pulmonologist at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Kaushik, visited Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Mehsana to take stock of the situation.

“The central team expressed satisfaction over the successful experiment of Dhanvantari Rath in Gujarat and said that this model could be adopted in other states as well. Dr Singh also praised home isolation, area-specific surveillance and systematic monitoring in Gujarat. The team was fully satisfied with linking the house-to-house survey with the Dhanvantari Rath that helps in tracing and treatment follow-up that has largely controlled community transmission,” a statement released by the state government stated.

“The adult care (AMC’s Vadil Sukhakari Sewa) initiative for the high risk vulnerable population is also to be appreciated. Also, the use of technology through CMs dashboard in addition with Arogya Setu and ITIHIAS app that has been effectively used for contact tracing and managing hot spots in advance in a planned manner, to monitor and co-ordinate at state and district level has been implemented in Gujarat. An initiative that can be taken forward,” Dr Singh said in a video message.

“Dr Singh also said that the examples of patients in Gujarat who have benefited from yoga-pranayama and AYUSH methods in post-Covid conditions can also be spread to other states and the need for this ancient method should be widened,” it added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani briefed the team in detail on all initiatives taken to control the spread of Covid-19, including regular meetings and co-ordination with private hospitals.

The team took feedback from the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, female health workers as well as citizens.

