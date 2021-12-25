Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in Gujarat with 13 more cases of Omicron

The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew timings in eight cities starting December 25 to December 31, from 11 pm to 5 am. A circular issued by the home department said that the decision comes in light of the “present Covid-19 situation in the state”.

Omicron tally in Gujarat went up to 43 with 13 more cases of the variant detected on Friday, including three in Kheda — one with no travel history. The variant has so far been detected in nine districts in the state where 98 new cases of Covid-19 and three fatalities — one each in Porbandar, Jamnagar city and Ahmedabad city — were reported on Friday. Porbandar had last reported a fatality on May 27.

On December 20, the government had announced that it would continue with existing night curfew hours from 1 am to 5 am until December 31. The decision to extend timing comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met authorities of all states on the emerging situation of Covid in view of the Omicron variant.

Ahmedabad city reported its first Covid-19 fatality since July 18 and added 32 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. The city also reported the Omicron variant in two patients — a 37-year-old man residing in Bodakdev who recently returned from Nigeria and a 42-year-old man who is a resident of Bopal who visited Dubai recently. Both have been isolated at the SVP Hospital and CIMS Hospital respectively.

The city added three micro-containment zones since December 23 — five houses in Vidhyanagar Society in Usmanpura, four houses in ICB Island in Chandlodiya and another four households at Divyajivan Society at Chandkheda.

Kheda reported three Omicron cases — a 51-year-old Tanzania-returnee man, a 31-year-old UK-returnee man and a 28-year-old with no travel history. Anand, too, detected the “variant of concern” in a 47-year old UK-returnee man.

Vadodara city reported four new Omicron cases on Friday, taking the total tally of the variant in the district to 14. In Vadodara city, a couple who returned from the non-risk country of Zambia tested positive along with close contact of a previously positive couple also from Zambia and a person who returned from Tanzania.

On Friday, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) confirmed four additional Omicron cases, including a 67-year-old man from the Harni Road area of the city, who is a close contact of a senior citizen couple who returned from Zambia on December 7 and tested positive for Omicron variant on December 17. Seven close contacts of the couple tested positive for the variant on Thursday. According to the VMC, the eighth contact who tested positive for Omicron on Friday has already been in hospital isolation and is asymptomatic.

A 43-year-old man from Diwlaipura area, who returned from Tanzania on December 19, also was detected with the Omicron variant. Dr Devesh Patel, Medical Officer for Health, VMC, said, “He was transferred to the hospital from the airport on the same day and has been in hospital isolation. He is stable.”

Two others, who tested positive for the variant, include a 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman from the Nizampura area of Vadodara city. The couple returned from Zambia on December 14 and was in home isolation. “The couple were found positive on December 15. Their genome result was received on December 24 and found positive for Omicron variant. Both were shifted to hospital on Friday. A total of 12 close contacts were traced and tested, of which 11 were negative for Covid and one was positive whose genome sequencing result is awaited.”

Vadodara reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and has 96 active cases.

In Surat, four minors were among the 18 who tested positive for Covid on Friday. Valsad district reported its sixth Covid death this month, that of an 85-year-old man who tested positive on December 20 and was admitted to Kasturba hospital. One more 21-year-old student who returned from London was also among those who tested positive.

Two Class 9 students and a teacher of Fountain Head School tested positive and have been placed in home isolation. Health officials tested 113 students and 27 staff members, who were found negative.

Two Class 10 students of PP Sawani School at Varachha also tested positive and were placed in home isolation.

A student from London who returned to Surat via Ahmedabad and tested negative for Covid developed symptoms the next day and tested positive. A 51-year-old man who returned to Surat from Canada also tested positive.

Health officials of the Surat Municipal Corporation said that both of them had taken both doses of Pfizer vaccine. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.