Night curfew in 4 cities will continue for 15 more days: Gujarat CM

A day after Uttarayan, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on Friday that the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat will continue for the next 15 days.

At present, the four metropolitan cities in the state are under curfew from 10 pm to 6 am where only those associated with necessary services or those travelling to catch flights or trains are allowed to commute. Shops and restaurants except dairy and medical shops are shut during the hours.

Speaking at an event in Jamnagar on Friday, Rupani said, “Night curfew will continue in four metro cities from 10 pm and there will be no relaxation on that. We have controlled corona cases to a large extent but there is need for patience and cooperation now. Later a decision will be taken on it (sic).”

Rupani was present in Jamnagar to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 578 crore, including the construction of longest overbridge of 3.5 km, in Jamnagar on Friday.

Rupani also said that the vaccination process will commence at 161 centres in Gujarat on Saturday.

“From Saturday, the vaccination process will start across country and in Gujarat, it will start in 161 centres. In the first phase, doctors and health workers will be given the vaccine, while in second stage, corona warriors will be given and in third, those above age of 50 will be given the vaccine. The vaccine is absolutely safe and there should be no rumour mongering on it. Corona will lose and we will win (sic),” said Rupani.