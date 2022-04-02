Nigerian national held with forged passport, VISA

A Nigerian national was detained from a hotel in the old city area of Ahmedabad on Friday after immigration officers flagged him for allegedly using a forged VISA and passport.

According to police, Chukwu Chukwuemeka Edie was detained from Hotel Good Night near Lal Darwaza Sidi Saiyyed mosque, after the Bureau of Immigration in Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) of Ahmedabad found irregularities in his passport and VISA during a routine check.

In a complaint written to the Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch(DCB), immigration officer Prakash Pankajakshan has stated, “The VISA number provided by the accused did not match with the name on the passport. A team of Crime Branch along with immigration officials then visited the hotel.”

According to police, the accused was unable to show original passport VISA and had laminated coloured copies in possession.

“The stamp on the passport copy of accused bearing New Delhi office immigration was found to be forged,” added the complaint by Prakash.

Police have booked Chukwu under Indian Penal Code sections 419 for cheating by impersonation, 420 for fraud, 465 and 468 for forgery, 473 for counterfeit seal and sections of the Foreigners Act.