Nigerian national held for ‘duping’ Ahmedabad resident

The accused has been booked under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, and under the relevant sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act. (Representational image)

The Gujarat Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways arrested a 32-year-old Nigerian national living in New Delhi, for allegedly committing a fraud of Rs 65 lakh against an Ahmedabad resident.

According to officials of Gujarat CID Crime, Igboskwa Promise, a resident of Rajpur Khurd in New Delhi, was held by a team and brought to Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

“An FIR was lodged on November 11 last year at CID Crime Gandhinagar zone against unknown persons after an Ahmedabad resident submitted a complaint that in 2020, he was approached on Facebook by a user with the profile name Ella William. According to the complainant, he had developed a friendship with the Facebook profile user who later lured him with expensive gifts imported from other countries. He was forced to pay the amount of Rs 65 lakh through his seven bank accounts in the name of customs clearance, taxation, and other charges,” read a statement from the Gujarat CID Crime.

Police said that the Nigerian national was using the Facebook profile with a fake identity.

The accused has been booked under IPC 420 for fraud, 406 for criminal breach of trust, and under the relevant sections of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

“The accused was held in a raid after technical analysis of the phone numbers. Further investigation is on to find out the money which was deposited to him and whether other persons are also involved,” said the statement.