Nigerian national arrested for running ‘kidney donation racket’

Surat crime branch officials on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly duping a man of Rs 14.78 lakh by promising Rs 4 crore for donating his kidney. Earlier two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the incident came to light when Arbaz Rana, a Surat resident, had approached the alleged gang to sell his kidney to pay off his debts.

Rana, in his complaint lodged with Surat city cybercrime branch on July 13, had alleged that the gang asked him to deposit Rs 14.78 lakh in the name of “taxes” and “registration fees” in different bank accounts.

On July 17, the Surat city police arrested Toty Dago Gregoire (33), a resident of Bangalore and native of Ivory Coast in West Africa and Tikendrajeet Boro (30), a resident of Bangalore for allegedly running the kidney donation racket.

After questioning the duo, the Surat cyber crime officials Tuesday arrested Gregory Yarm-adeh (32), a Nigerian national, who was living in Haryana’s Faridabad. The police recovered 14 mobile phones, and other electronic gadgets from him.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Surat cyber crime Y A Gohil said, “The accused came to India on a tourist visa and was staying here after the validity of the visa got expired. We have seized his passport and other documents. He was coordinating with customers through email and calls and convincing them to deposit money in the banks to donate the kidneys…”