Nigerian national among 2 held for ‘duping’ 13 persons of Rs 2.75 crore

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell Wednesday arrested two persons including a Nigerian national from Mumbai for allegedly duping 13 persons to the tune of Rs 2.75 crore in guise of exporting herbal extract.

Police said, Chinedu Anumole (39), a native of Lagos in Nigeria and resident of Nallasopara in Mumbai, and Rakesh Kashyap (37), a resident of Navi Mumbai, were held and brought to Ahmedabad Wednesday.

“An Ahmedabad-based complainant had approached us stating he received an advertisement on his Facebook regarding a company in Poland requiring Anigra liquid extract, a herbal product. The accused offered 20 per cent commission to the complainant and also bought one litre of theextract worth Rs 1.18 lakh from him. After gaining his trust, the accused placed more orders of the extract and later duped him of Rs 8.18 lakh ,” said an official of Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“We have sexized six mobile phones and several litres of herbal extract from the accused. Their modus operandi was to connect with people on social media and seek their interest in doing business with a fake Poland-based company. The accused used to gain trust by sending them money for the first consignment. Later, in the name of various surcharges, the accused made them deposit sums of money in different bank accounts as guarantee fee,” said the official.