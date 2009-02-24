NIFT launches new masters programme in apparel production

Keeping pace with the changing trends in apparel,the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT),Gandhinagar,has launched a new postgraduate course,Masters of Fashion Technology in Apparel Production.

The new two-year postgraduate programme with 30 seats will begin from this academic session in August, NIFT Director Nitesh Vyas said.

NIFT Gandhinagar is the third institute after NIFT New Delhi and NIFT Bangalore to offer this specialised post-graduate programme.

Vyas said:The programme offers specialisation in apparel industry. It will facilitate students to understand and integrate the areas of technology and management for apparel manufacturing,and developing capability to offer strategic business solutions.

He added:We have also strengthened the existing infrastructure at the campus and purchased the latest machinery to offer the best of training to students enrolling for this programme.

A NIFT official said the focus area of this course will include apparel technology,fabric study,overview of global fashion industry,pattern engineering,quantitative techniques and research methodology,apparel manufacturing and cost analysis,and apparel quality management.

