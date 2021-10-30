Gujarat: NID pays homage to ‘furniture man’ professor Gajanan Upadhyaya

Prof Gajanan Upadhyaya, who was known as the “furniture man”, died here early Thursday due to age-related illness. He was 87.

Prof Gajanan Upadhyaya, fondly known as GU, was one of the founders of National Institute of Design (NID)’s Furniture Department and was one of the most respected furniture designers in the country and around the globe.

The NID paid homage to Prof Upadhyaya where an arrangement was made Friday at the Gautam Gira Square on the institute campus. A display of his few furniture pieces at the Old Canteen area was made for the NID community by the Furniture and Interior Design Department.

Also Read | The long, rich life of Gira Sarabhai

Furnitures designed by him can be also seen at NID at several places and are still being used by many.

As an architect he also designed faculty housing on the campus. His significant contribution in developing designs which are easy to produce without compromising on functional and aesthetic quality is highly celebrated.

He was trained as an architect at the MS University, Vadodara and joined the first PGP in Furniture Design at NID. In 1962, he joined NID as a faculty of Furniture Design and later enrolled in the furniture design programme at the Royal Danish Academy (RDA) in Copenhagen where he trained under celebrated Danish architect and designer Poul Kjærholm.



“Prof Gajanan Upadhyaya was a prolific designer of international stature who truly practiced learning by doing. A very humble and a soft human being, he had dedicated his entire life to designing and for mentoring students who can be found in all corners of the globe. He remained active till almost the end of his life, which is more than 60 years, and his death truly marks the end of an era,” said NID Director Praveen Nahar.

He is survived by his daughter, daughter-in-law and a grandson.