NIA files chargesheet in Gujarat Ricin bioterror plot

The statement said, "Investigation revealed that the other two co-accused had knowingly participated in the conspiracy by maintaining contact with handlers, receiving and utilising proceeds of terror, conducting reconnaissance, taking oath of allegiance and collecting illegal arms and ammunition."

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said it filed a charge sheet in the ricin bioterror plot case that was first investigated by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in November 2025 and subsequently transferred to the central agency in January 2026.

The NIA said it had “filed charges against three accused persons linked to the proscribed ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) terrorist organisation in a jihadi bioterrorism conspiracy aimed at carrying out mass poisoning of innocent people in public spaces”.

The statement issued on Tuesday further said, “The main accused, Hyderabad-based Dr Syed Ahmed Mohiuddin, along with co-accused Azad and Muhammad Suhel, both from Uttar Pradesh, have been charge sheeted before the NIA special court at Ahmedabad under relevant sections of the UAPA and Arms Act.”