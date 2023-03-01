NIA court in Gujarat convicts 2 brothers accused of ISIS links to 10 years’ imprisonment

A special NIA court in Ahmedabad on February 28 sentenced brothers Naeem Ramodia and Wasim Ramodia, who were arrested for their alleged links to ISIS through Pakistani handlers, to 10 years of imprisonment. The Ramodias were found guilty under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Substances Act and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.

The brothers have been in judicial custody since their arrest in 2017 and are presently lodged at Rajkot Central Jail. The verdict is expected to be made public later Wednesday.

Nearly 45 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial, defence advocate I D Pathan said. The brothers were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under sections 39 and 18 of UAPA and seven years of imprisonment under sections 13 and 20 of UAPA, along with sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, Pathan said. The sentences will run concurrently, he added.

The Ramodias were arrested in 2017 following an FIR at the ATS Police Station in Ahmedabad for alleged links with the Islamic State, the first such case in Gujarat. The ATS had stated that the brothers were under their watch for two years and were tracked on social media where they were found to be supportive of ISIS ideology.

In June 2017, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the probe from the ATS and a fresh FIR was registered. It was alleged that the two were planning ISIS-inspired ‘lone wolf’ attacks against ‘kafirs’ (non-believers) in Gujarat. The NIA chargesheet stated that the Gujarat ATS had received “credible information” that a “few youths from Gujarat are being radicalised by Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi alias Samiullah”.