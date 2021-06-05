NGO: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation demolished Muskaan garden without any prior notice

Non-government organisation — Society for Promoting Rationality (SPRAT) — alleged that the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) demolished Muskaan garden in Juhapura area on Friday without any prior notice. “The plot reserved for garden was allotted to SPRAT by AUDA. As the time period expired, the organisation was informed to vacate the garden. But as they did not comply, the area was sealed on February 25, 2020. Today the plot was vacated with the help of police,” Kantibhai Patel, AMC’s Deputy Estate Officer, South West Zone stated in a statement.

Hasan Jowher, president of SPRAT that was running the garden, alleged in his mail written to municipal commissioner Friday that they were not given time to vacate the plot.

“We wanted to vacate the land but the park was sealed and we could not enter. We received no notice of removing the seal, and today the authorities destroyed the park. They have demolished the entire auditorium and took away all the valuables. It is illegal to remove the property of the allottee without notifying him. The loss is huge, and the destruction was unnecessary as we had volunteered to vacate it ourselves,” Jowher said.

Jowher said that the land was allotted to SPRAT by AUDA in 2004 for one year which expired even before Muskaan garden was inaugurated in 2006. “In 2019 we received the first notice by AUDA. But there were meetings and communications till recently with AMC officials for running it on a PPP mode. And now suddenly AMC removed everything from there without informing us,” he alleged.