Newborn survives, mother among 3 killed after 2 vehicles fall into ‘gap’ on Gujarat road

A family going back home to festivities after the birth of a child ended up back in Bhuj hospital with two women dead; biker also dies after falling into the 15-feet gap in the road in rural Kutch

Written by: Brendan Dabhi
5 min readAhmedabadMay 14, 2026 05:39 AM IST
vehicles fall into gap on Gujarat road, Gujarat road accident, Gujarat road accident death, Gujarat road accident mother death, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express, current affairsThis stretch of road is in an extremely peripheral area of India and lies close to the international border with Pakistan. There are no streetlights on these internal roads, or even on the main road link - National Highway 341 - that goes from the major city of Bhuj towards Khavda and onto the India-Pakistan border.
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IN A horrifying tragedy caused allegedly by road contractors working on a drainage line to be laid perpendicular to a road in rural Kutch in Gujarat, three persons lost their lives after two vehicles, a car and two bikes, fell into the approximately 15-feet-long gap in the road on the night of May 9. Among those who lost their lives were a woman who had just given birth to her child at G K General Hospital in Bhuj. The child survived but lost its mother within hours of being born.

Public outcry and the lack of any sort of barricades or warning signs at the construction site led to the Kutch (West) Police filing an FIR on May 12, naming anonymous contractors as accused persons. The police have since written to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to identify the individuals responsible for this particular work.

The FIR was registered at Khavda police station on the basis of a complaint by 32-year-old Amad Ibrahim Sama, a resident of Madhapar, Bhuj, who was driving his family home with the young mother and newborn and lost two family members.

The FIR stated that Amad had left GK General Hospital at 6:30 pm on May 9 with his car, which was also carrying his mother-in-law Amiyat Latif Sama, father-in-law Latif Umar Sama, daughter Afseen, cousins Nurbai Juma Sama and Rehana Hakeem Sama, the last of whom had just delivered her child at the hospital.

They were on their way to Juna village which lies on the edge of the Rann of Kutch Lake which houses Khadir Bet island of Dholavira fame.

The FIR stated that they were travelling along the Daddhar-Sadhara road when the car suddenly fell into a large hole in the road. There had been no signboards, no diversion signs or barricades before the gap dug into the road to build the “nala” and the hole, he said, had not been visible in the night. There was only a pile of dirt, as high as a speed bump, put up before the wide gap in the road.

This stretch of road is in an extremely peripheral area of India and lies close to the international border with Pakistan. There are no streetlights on these internal roads, or even on the main road link – National Highway 341 – that goes from the major city of Bhuj towards Khavda and onto the India-Pakistan border.

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Amad Sama said that people from the nearby village noticed the accident and came running to help them and extracted them from the car. A short while later, an ambulance from the GVK-EMRI 108 arrived on site and took the injured to the Khavda Community Health Centre (CHC), from where they were referred to GK General Hospital in Bhuj, the very place they had started their journey earlier that evening.

While Amad Sama and his father-in-law Latif Umar Sama suffered bone fractures, his daughter Afseen suffered minor injuries. However, Nurbai Juma Sama and Rehana Hakeem Sama suffered previous head injuries and died during treatment. PSI MB Chavda said that Rehana’s newborn child survived the accident.

However, there were more fatalities outside the car. The FIR stated that at the same time as the car of the Sama family fell into the gap in the road, five men travelling on two bikes also fell into the same gap.

On one bike, while driver Umar Hasan Vandha suffered minor injuries, pillion rider Ibrahim Hussain Sama, suffered head injuries. Both are under treatment.

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On the other bike, while driver Juma Alu Kalar suffered previous head injuries, one pillion rider Mustafa suffered minor injuries while the second pillion rider, Rashid Sumar Kalar died of critical injuries.

The anonymous contractors were booked under BNS sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide),  as well as 125(a) and 125(b) (rash or negligent acts that endangers human life or safety).

PSI MB Chavda who has charge of Khavda police station, told The Indian Express, “The road was already there, but a 15-20 feet long gap of the road had been dug out for some drainage work. Two women from the car and one person on a bike have died at the spot. We have written to the R&B department for names of those individuals responsible for this work and are awaiting a reply.”

 

Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

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