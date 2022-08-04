Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha

August 4, 2022 11:45:34 pm
A newborn girl was rescued after she was found buried alive on farmland in the Himmatnagar area of Sabarkantha Thursday morning. The police have lodged a case of attempted murder against the child’s unknown parents.
According to police, the girl was found by Gambhoi villagers who noticed some movement under the soil. Upon ploughing the ground, the newborn baby was found struggling to move her legs. The villagers called the ‘108’ helpline ambulance for emergency medical relief after which the newborn was rescued.
“Around 9:45 am, I arrived at my farmland with one of my workers to clean it after the rain when I saw the earth moving. I assumed it must have been a snake. So, using sticks, I tried to plough the land when I saw the legs of the baby,” said Jitendrasinh Dabhi, owner of the farmland. He immediately called the helpline.
“Meanwhile, officials of the Gujarat Electricity Board (GEB) who were present nearby also reached the spot and rescued the child. The newborn was a girl and she had bruises all over the body,” he added.
According to police, the baby was rushed to Himmatnagar Civil Hospital where her condition is stable as of now. “The child is under medical supervision. We have lodged an FIR under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder and 317 for abandoning a child,” said a police official at Gambhoi police station.
