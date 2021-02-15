Newborn girl found abandoned under car, another rescued from dog attack

In both cases, the police have lodged FIRs against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code section 317 for abandoning a child.

Hours after a newborn was found abandoned and another dead in Ahmedabad, two more baby girls were rescued from Vejalpur area of the city, police said Monday.

According to police, a newborn girl was found abandoned under a parked four-wheeler at Shyam Sundar Society in Vejalpur Sunday. A police officer at Vejalpur police station said, “The baby was found by a resident of the housing society from under a parked Baleno car after which she was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.”

Another newborn girl was found abandoned by Fatehwadi Metro roadside in Vejalpur Sunday night. “A rickshaw driver, Sarfuddin Mansuri, spotted the foundling on the roadside while she was being attacked by stray dogs. He rescued the child and took her home. Later, he alerted the police and the child was taken to Civil Hospital for treatment,” the police officer at Vejalpur PS said.

In both cases, the police have lodged FIRs against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code section 317 for abandoning a child.

The incidents come hours after two other newborn children, including one dead, were found in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug and Ellis Bridge areas.

Around 10.45 pm Saturday, a police patrol team rescued a newborn boy found abandoned in a municipality garbage bin near Pitampura Municipality School in Shahibaug. The child, police said, had received injuries and was taken to the Civil Hospital.

Body of baby girl, stuffed inside a polybag, was found in a garbage collection vehicle of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in Ellis Bridge area of the city Sunday, police said. Police suspect that the child’s body was dumped into the vehicle and have lodged a case under IPC 318 for disposing of a child’s body.