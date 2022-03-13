New sports policy: Gujarat to set up new sports goods manufacturing cluster in state

The Gujarat government unveiled Sports Policy 2022-27 that talks about setting up of four new High Performance Centre (HPC) for elite athletes with training facilities of international standards. It also promises to set up a sports goods manufacturing cluster in the state.

Of the four new HPCs, one will be specifically for para-athletes. The HPCA will have specialised team or physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches and sport analysts to plan personalised training and development.

Apart from this, eight centres of excellence will also be built. Private sector participation will be encouraged in setting up HPCs and centres of excellence. The policy that promises wide-based cash awards and incentives for sportspersons also charts out a three-tier “elite athlete development programme.”