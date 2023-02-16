scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

New scam: Aadhaar cards used to generate bogus GST numbers

In Surat, an Aadhaar card holder with residential address in Palitana had no knowledge about the GST registration and PAN number obtained in their name by amending the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

Aadhaar cards, Aadhaar card number, Aadhaar cards scam, Goods and Services tax (GST), GST scam, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsMeanwhile, the verification of 75 Surat firms revealed that 61 were involved in bogus billing activity. in Ahmedabad, of the 24 firms verified, 12 were found to be involved in the illegal operation.
Listen to this article
New scam: Aadhaar cards used to generate bogus GST numbers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The state GST department has unearthed a scam with a new modus operandi where 1,500 Aadhaar cards were illegally used in the past eight months to generate bogus GST registration numbers.

To keep a check on bogus billing, the department carried out spot verification of suspected firms, including those in Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Anand and Rajkot, on February 7. During operations conducted over 75 firms in Surat, it was found that duplicate documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards were created using an android mobile application.

In Surat, an Aadhaar card holder with residential address in Palitana had no knowledge about the GST registration and PAN number obtained in their name by amending the mobile number linked to Aadhaar.

“Many residents said that in the name of government assistance, they were taken to Aadhaar centres at Palitana and their thumb impressions were taken,” stated the GST department, which conducted search operations in Palitana and seized mobiles, laptops and other digital devices from Aadhaar centres.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

“On checking these seized devices, it was found that in the past eight months, more than 1,500 Aadhaar cards have had their mobile numbers amended,” the department stated adding that 470 GST registrations obtained through this illegal process were found. Of these, 118 registrations were from Gujarat, while the remaining were from other states.

“Thus a new kind of modus operandi has come to the attention of the department to obtain bogus GST numbers,” it added.

Further verification of 470 registrations obtained from modified mobile numbers in Aadhaar card revealed that more than 2,700 GST registrations were obtained across India. “Many of these GST registrations are likely to be bogus. In-depth verification is in progress,” the statement added. The department has filed an FIR in this regard at Palitana, officials said.

More from Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the verification of 75 Surat firms revealed that 61 were involved in bogus billing activity. in Ahmedabad, of the 24 firms verified, 12 were found to be involved in the illegal operation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 04:35 IST
Next Story

Conduct Senate elections at GU: State Congress spokesperson to Governor

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close