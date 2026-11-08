Physics teacher for 31 years, Pruthul Desai is new Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor

The principal of Surat’s Sir P T Sarvajanik Science college Dr Pruthul Desai was on Saturday appointed Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the Ahmedabad-headquartered Gujarat University (GU), the largest campus with affiliated colleges in Gujarat.

The Gujarat government issued a notification on Saturday appointing Dr Desai for five years as the GU’s 19th vice chancellor.

The 56-year-old Dr Desai succeeds Prof Jagdish Joshi, who was appointed in-charge V-C after Prof Neerja Gupta’s tenure ended in June – three years after her appointment.

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From a college of over 1,300 students, Dr Desai will now head a university with over two lakh students across 235 colleges in the state.